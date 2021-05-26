Victoria Beckham stuns New York in a neckline we'd never thought she'd wear

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

OK, when it comes to fashion trends, Victoria Beckham is the supreme queen of style. There really doesn't seem to be any trend she can't pull off - being super stylish just comes naturally to her.

On Tuesday, the 47-year-old was pictured in New York City, wearing a brand new outfit from her forthcoming collection that is dropping very soon. It consisted of a white blouse with bib detail (very Bridgerton) which she paired with a red roll neck jumper! On paper, it sounds rather bizarre, but as always, VB made it work. She teamed it with a white pleated skirt with leather finishings, blue high heels and carried a snazzy clutch bag.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham stuns fans with glittery jumper

Sharing an image of the look on Instagram, the mother-of-four wrote: "Forget the airport, the streets of NY are my runway!"

It's been a busy trip for the fashion designer, full of meetings and photo opportunities. But, she still made time for date night with her husband David.

Victoria looked incredible in her new outfit

The pair posed for a sweet photo during their night out on Monday and we're obsessed. The romantic behind-the-scenes snap saw the lovebirds, who will mark their 22nd wedding anniversary in July, look picture perfect – with the fashion designer adding a love heart filter over her face.

"Date night in NYC… kisses @davidbeckham," Victoria remarked. For the night out, Victoria looked as classy as ever in chic dark denim flares, a white, pie-crust shirt with a white blazer from her own collection as well as heeled boots and a tan Hermes Birkin bag.

Victoria and David on a date in NYC

David, meanwhile, put on a dapper display with a grey tailored suit. The couple both wore matching black facemasks.

