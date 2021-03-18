Kristin Cavallari stuns in the glammest swimsuit - and sparks reunion rumors

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kristin Cavallari is having a blast in Cabo.

The Very Cavallari star has been sharing snaps of herself soaking up the sun and the nightlife in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico since Tuesday, and fans went wild went she posted her latest photo on Instagram. In it, Kristin sits outside wearing a black bathing suit with back cutouts as she relaxes near the beach.

Fans went wild over Kristin's Lovewave bathing suit

The mom-of-three turns her head to the side, revealing gold-rimmed black Quay sunglasses and her hair cascading in blonde waves.

A field of colorful flowers is only a few feet away, as well as the beach, which is visible in the background. “My second home,” Kristin captioned the photo. The chic swimsuit also has two big cutouts in the front.

Fans went wild over the photo asking, “where did you get that bathing suit from?! So cute!!”

Kristin’s bathing suit is by Lovewave, but it is already sold out. Luckily, we found a similar - and just as cute - cutout Lovewave swimsuit on Revolve for $138.

The former Laguna Beach star made fans reminisce as she shared another caption the day before that said, “You know the saying “what happens in Cabo, stays in Cabo”, a phrase Kristin famously said when she and her Laguna Beach costars took a trip to Cabo on the show.

In the snap, Kristin wears a white crop top and a blue tie-dye skirt and throws up her hands in delight.

Kristin has been having an amazing time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

“YES! Laguna Beach taught us right,” one fan wrote. “Yes let’s go back to you dancing on the bar and Stephen getting mad, ICONIC,” another chimed in.

Kristin went on to share a sultry silhouette snap, which showed her posing in front of a pool in front of black bikini bottoms. “Freedom. It feels really damn good,” she captioned the photo.

It looks like a lot of fun too.