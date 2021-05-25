Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague stuns in figure-hugging jeans and quirky shirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With coronavirus restrictions lifting, indoor dining is now a possibility again, and Love Island's Molly-May Hague took full advantage of this.

The TV star and her boyfriend Tommy Fury went on a cute night out, and Molly-Mae stunned in an incredible outfit.

The 21-year-old influencer wore a beautiful ivory cropped shirt from Oh Polly, which featured elongated sleeves and a large open collar.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's Love Island journey

She completed her look with some ripped jeans, and a white bag.

"Missed my date nights," she wrote, adding two white heart emojis. Her post gained a huge fan response with over 244,000 likes.

"Looking like a star, keep shining," wrote one, while a second added: "Well look at you!"

Molly-Mae's former Love Island co-star Maura Higgins was also impressed, as she said: "Ohhh wowww," alongside a heart eyed face emoji.

The star stunned in the look

Many other fans were simply left speechless by her look, as they posted strings of heart emojis in the comments.

Molly-Mae and Tommy have been together since they paired up on the 2019 series of Love Island.

The couple have gone from strength to strength, and they share a £1.3million home together in Cheshire and have even openly spoken about getting married.

Last year, when hosting a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Molly-Mae was asked about wedding plans with one fan writing: "Do you want a big wedding or a small? [sic]."

To that Molly-Mae responded confidently saying: "Huge." She went on to say that she only has "about three family members" and teased fans by writing: "Maybe I'll just invite all you lot."

Molly-May Hague in an Oh Polly cropped shirt

Speaking on the Love Island: What Happened Next show, Molly-Mae spoke about wanting a "big, extravagant" engagement ring. She also joked: "I mean, I am literally just waiting for the ring now."

During the follow-up show, Tommy was also keen to talk about future family plans, he said: "In ten years' time, I would definitely like to see myself married with kids."

We will be eagerly awaiting the couple’s engagement announcement, where they can join the exclusive club of former Love Island contestants by saying 'I do'.

