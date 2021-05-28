Louise Redknapp wows fans in all-white outfit for sentimental throwback

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp took a trip down memory lane on Thursday night, sharing a photo to her social media from a photoshoot that took place 25 years ago!

The star shared the snap in honour of her single Naked, which was released on the same date in 1996, and wowed fans in her all-white outfit from the shoot.

Louise could be seen posing on the floor of a studio, wearing a white shirt with the buttons undone, showing off her toned midriff. She paired the shirt with a pair of low-waisted white trousers, and we were loving the 90s vibes she was giving off.

Her hair was styled in a fun updo, and she sported black winged eyeliner for the occasion, finishing off the look with a pink blusher and a nude lip.

Lousie looked amazing in the throwback photo

Sharing the snap with her thousands of followers, the former singer wrote: "Wow…25 years ago today I released Naked! Where has the time gone?! Soooo many memories from this time in my career from recording the track in someones bedroom then flying to LA to work with Madonna's choreographer Jamie King on the video to then performing it live on Top Of The Pops in THAT blue PVC outfit".

Fans rushed to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Still iconic and sounds just as fresh today!", while another said: "Still do the routine in my kitchen everytime it comes on my playlist. Iconic".

If you loved Louise's 90s shirt as much as we did, we have found an amazing high-street alternative.

The mum-of-two has been showcasing lots of stylish looks, and debuted her off-duty style last Thursday as she went for her first dinner indoors.

Louise rocked a relaxed bomber jacket and baggy black jeans, finishing off the casual ensemble with a simple black T-shirt and a pair of killer black heeled boots.

We loved Louise's off-duty look

The star shared the look on her Instagram, captioning the snap: "A little bit of early dinner tonight, first time I've eaten indoors in a restaurant".

She went on to share a photo of her favourite margarita, and looked like she was having lots of fun out with friends!

