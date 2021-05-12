Louise Redknapp rocks red bodycon dress in unbelievable BRITs throwback Louise's outfit is giving us all the 90s vibes

Louise Redknapp shared the best throwback photo from the BRITs on Tuesday night, and fans couldn’t get enough of her iconic 90s outfit.

In the snap, Louise can be seen performing on stage with Eternal at the awards show in 1995, wearing a sparkly red dress and a pair of matching, long red satin gloves.

Posting the photo to her Instagram, the star wrote: "The #BRITs is always one of my favourite events to go to and I have been so lucky to perform there back in 1995 with the girls…Hopefully we can all be back there next year celebrating music but tonight I'm watching from home and can't wait to see all the performances and of course those red carpet outfits".

Fans couldn’t get enough of the iconic throwback, with one writing: "LOVED this performance! I taped it, played it back a thousand times and learnt the dance routine!!", while another said: "Eternal should do a reunion".

We are obsessed with Louise's 90s style, and were shocked to see how much the star has changed over the years!

Louise shared the throwback to her Instagram

In the photo, Louise sports a dark brunette bob with a fringe, and is wearing lots of black eyeshadow finished with some false lashes.

Her fashion has definitely evolved with the times, as just last week she was seen wearing the most beautiful floral blouse from See by Chloe.

Louise looked gorgeous in the designer blouse

The 46-year-old paired the top with some blue, vintage wash jeans and a pair of black mules, and we were in awe of her sophisticated summer ensemble.

Posting the look to her Instagram, Louise wrote: "Had so much fun talking all things fashion with @lorrainekellysmith on @lorraine today…Thanks for having me xxx Top is @seebychloe".

Fans were quick to comment on the outfit, with one writing: "Love your top, you were amazing this morning, hope to see you do more fashion slots xx", while another added: "You looked so fabulous!"

