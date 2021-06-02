Geri Horner wows in statement flares and silky top – fans react The Spice Girls star never fails to impress

Geri Horner just unveiled another stunning look, showing off her enviable sense of style as she posed in her giant garden on Tuesday. The Spice Girls singer was pictured underneath a tree at the country home she shares with husband Christian Horner, 15-year-old daughter Bluebell and four-year-old son Monty, smiling as she cradled one of her pet rabbits.

The 48-year-old star looked incredible in a pair of floor-grazing flares with a flattering, high-waisted cut, which she paired with a silky top in a matching neutral shade. She mixed up her usual look with a bold red lip - and fans were in love!

Geri kept the rest of her look super simple, adding a pair of platform wedges and keeping her accessories to a minimum. She captioned the post: "Somebunny loves you. Beautiful sunny day."

Fans were loving Geri's elegant attire, taking to the comments section to praise her eternally chic sense of style – and they were obsessed with her bold lip colour!

"U LOOK STUNNING" one wrote, while another commented: "Love the red lip, very Ginger Spice!" and a third shared: "Beautiful lipstick, Geri! Looks wonderful.".

Geri usually favours a more minimal, pared back look, opting for neutral shades when it comes to her makeup in order to complement her white and cream wardrobe.

The star recently made a splash when she joined her Red Bull boss husband Christian at the Formula One race in Monaco last month.

The Viva Forever singer looked beautiful in her trademark all-white outfits, first donning a figure-flattering white dress as she posed against a scenic backdrop.

Geri previously opened up about her decision to only wear white, explaining it had become something of a uniform to make her outfit planning easier.

She told The Sun: "Everything becomes really simple. I like the colour, and it's like wearing a school uniform as an adult.

"It matches with everything and I literally don’t have to think in the mornings. It's great for busy people - it kind of looks like you've made an effort when you haven't."

