Ciara's stunning swimsuit and summer shades are all we want for summer

Whether Ciara is rocking matching looks with her daughter or heating up Instagram in fierce over-the-knee boots, she keeps showing off her incredible style and we love it.

As the Level Up songstress celebrated Memorial Day on vacation in Mexico, she wowed in a dreamy swimsuit that looked like a bikini/one-piece hybrid with its half-black, half-snakeskin bikini detailing in a photo that she shared on Instagram.

Ciara stunned in a Matte Collection swimsuit and geometric shades

Ciara completed the look with a black cover-up wrap skirt and geometric gold-rimmed shades, The mom of three sits outside in the snap with her wavy hair parted down the middle - and fans all wanted to know the same thing.

“Where is this swimsuit from” and “Where did you get your shades”, dozens asked. Although Ciara didn’t tag either brand, we tracked down her swimsuit. It’s a Kai One Piece in Snake Print by Matte Collection and it’s only $26. We’re still looking out for details on her frames.

Other fans swooned over her appearance, with one writing, “Love this!! You would never know you had three whole babies because you look amazing!” and another adding, “Ciara’s bounce back from baby game is at an all-time high.”

Speaking of her children, Ciara looked ethereal in stunning new photos she shared on Instagram last week, which showed her playing in a backyard with her daughter Sienna, 4, wearing a flowy white off-the-shoulder, eyelet dress.

Ciara and her daughter's matching white dresses are so adorable

The adorable tot matched her look in a white eyelet dress - essentially the mini version of Ciara’s ensemble. In one sweet snap, the singer holds her baby girl in her arms as she flashes a smile while her long twists flowing around her.

“Me and My princess. #Girls”, she captioned the post.

We loved the looks and tracked down a similar mommy-and-me matching eyelet set on Anthropologie. The brand has an adorable Like Mother, Like Daughter collection filled with matching mother-and-daughter ensembles.

Lacy Ruffled Wrap Blouse, $138, Anthropologie

Lacy Ruffled Skirt, $138, Anthropologie

Lacy Ruffled Kids Blouse, $78.00, Anthropologie

Lacy Ruffled Kids Skirt, $88, Anthropologie

SHOP NOW

Ciara’s celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment on the adorable post, with Vanessa Bryant writing, “Awe! So cute! Love you both so much.” A follower chimed in with: “Ciara you and your daughter are so beautiful!”

We totally agree.

