Geri Horner shocks fans with picture of daughter Bluebell on her 15th birthday The singer shares Bluebell with ex Sacha Gervasi

Happy Birthday to Geri Horner's daughter Bluebell Madonna, who turns 15 on Friday!

To mark the special occasion, the former Spice Girl took to Instagram to share three stunning pictures of her throughout the years and fans were shocked at how quickly time has passed.

"Happy 15th Birthday Bluebell! Another year older, it's amazing to see you grow as a person, we are so proud of you!! We love you Blue. Love Mama," the 48-year-old wrote.

Cat Deeley was one of the first to express her shock at the post, writing: "Oh my goodness, where did the time go! X." A second added: "Happy Birthday Bluebell! (so grown up, it's crazy!"

"Wow so grown up! Happy birthday xx," remarked a third.

Geri shared three pictures to mark her daughter's birthday

Others couldn't help but comment on Blue's likeness to her mum. "Wow she looks just like you. So pretty," one wrote, "Beautiful mother's smile," another commented.

Bluebell is Geri first child with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. She has a son, four-year-old Monty, with husband Christian Horner, who she married in 2015.

The couple married in a star-studded ceremony in Bedfordshire on 15 May, one day after Bluebell's birthday, with a ceremony at St Mary's Church in Woburn, before hosting their reception at nearby Woburn Abbey.

Geri and Bluebell pictures on her Christening day

The beautiful bride wore a couture wedding dress designed by Philippa Lepley, together with Geri. The ivory lace gown featured three-quarter length sleeves, a V-back, and gorgeous full skirt.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by Geri's Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton and her fiancé Jade Jones, Amanda Holden, Myleene Klass, and Jennifer Saunders among others.

Paying tribute to her husband on their fifth wedding anniversary last year, Geri wrote on Instagram: "I can't believe where the last 5 years have gone. Happy anniversary @therealgerihalliwell I love you very much."