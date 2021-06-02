Andrea McLean reveals the one thing she stole from the Loose Women set Andrea is the new presenter of HELLO!'S High Street Hits

Andrea McLean is back on our screens as the presenter of our new digital series called HELLO!'s High Street Hits, and we couldn’t be happier.

The star has teamed up with her good friend and culture guru Nick Ede for the show, which follows a new theme every week based around social events and reactive news.

WATCH: Andrea McLean reveals her Loose Women secrets

Our first episode is full of fashion inspiration for coming out of lockdown, and during the show Andrea revealed what she stole from the Loose Women set before leaving at the end of last year.

The presenter also revealed her must-have fashion hack for enhancing her curves in the debut episode - and it's a total gamechanger.

"I like the idea of getting something that looks beautifully made and is really flattering that actually hasn't cost an arm and a leg. I like that I can relax while I'm wearing it", says Andrea.

"People are shopping a lot more ecologically minded now because there's this move away from fast fashion. I think sometimes the high street can be tarnished with that brush but it's not always the case. So we're encouraging people to get back out there again and enjoy dressing up!"

Keep an eye out for the next episode of HELLO!'s High Street Hits at hellomagazine.com.