Kate Beckinsale looks incredible in thigh-high boots and PVC skirt The Underworld actress is currently in Canada

Kate Beckinsale made sure all eyes were on her as she modelled an eye-grabbing outfit from behind-the-scene of her new project.

The 47-year-old looked incredible rocking a pair of thigh-high boots with a tiered PVC mini skirt and a semi-sheer basque.

Kate's legs looked endless as she posed in front of a mirror in what appeared to be a trailer, placing one hand on her hip to accentuate her trim waist.

With her blonde hair featuring a streak of pink colour and styled in voluminous waves, Kate looked like a total knockout!

The actress has been in Alberta working on her upcoming show Guilty Party with actor Geoff Stults.

Referencing him and make-up artist Chase Aston, Kate captioned her sultry image: "Popping out to get some poutine. @chase_aston is muttering about Pot Noodles and @geoffmstults spent at least 17 weeks trying to see a moose. We might need to get out of Canada."

Kate looked gorgeous in her eye-grabbing outfit

Fans were quick to compliment Kate and her eye-catching ensemble, with one commenting: "WOW! You look beautiful!" A second said: "LOVE this outfit." A third added: "Holy sweet mother of..... My goodness you are a sight to behold."

The Widow star's latest look comes after she delighted fans by twinning with her beloved cat in the cutest bejewelled turban. Kate’s was black and covered in pearls, and her cat’s was neon yellow.

Kate's cat is featured heavily on her Instagram

"My mate fancies you," the actress captioned the photo. Needless to say, fans went wild over the matching looks. “Kate you have the best Instagram account period,” one said. “I love every single thing about this” another added.

This isn't the first time Kate has shared photos and videos of her cat on Instagram. In another recent video, Kate cuddled up with her pet, who was wearing a pink bow tie, and matched his ears with cat ears of her own on a knit beanie.

