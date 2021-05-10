Kate Beckinsale’s off-the-shoulder sweatshirt is the perfect spring staple

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kate Beckinsale and her beloved cat need their own show.

MORE: Fashion influencer Sincerely Jules' new stunning athleisure collection is all you need for spring

Just a few days after showing off their matching mommy-and-cat turbans, the Widow star popped back up on Instagram on Tuesday with an adorable video with her pet.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale's cat rockes sunglasses in hilarious new video

In it, her cat can be seen fast asleep on a plush couch wearing black cat-eye sunglasses and pastel pink nail polish. Kate sits in front of her rocking an off-white top and a matching headband, and mouths the words to a song that’s playing in the background.

Kate almost bursts into laughter as she looks back at her kitty, but she quickly covers her face with her hand to make sure not to wake her.

GET THE LOOK: Kate Beckinsale’s mommy-and-cat bejeweled turbans are the cutest thing you’ll see today

We weren’t just smitten with the cat’s ultra-cool look, but also with Kate’s sweatshirt and headband combo. We tracked down a similar off-the-shoulder sweatshirt at Lulus for $38. It comes in white, black, blush pink, and lavender.

We also couldn't help but find a nearly identical pair of Kate's cat's sunglasses on ASOS - and they're only $17.50.

Off-the-shoulder sweatshirt, $38, Lulus

ASOS Design cat-eye sunglasses, $17.50, ASOS

"The sunglasses, the power, the poise," one fan commented on Kate’s post. "It’s the pink nails for me", another follower replied. "No matter what you wear you are always just naturally beautiful," another replied.

Fans also swooned when the Underworld star shared a photo of herself on Instagram twinning with her cat in the cutest bejeweled turban last week. Kate’s headgear was black and covered in pearls, and her cat’s was neon yellow.

The actress paired her headwrap with a matching black turtleneck sweater and rocked her hair in long soft waves that cascaded over her top. In the snap, Kate pouted her pink-glossed lips, and her Instagram-famous cat made the most hilarious face (a mix between a shocked look and a grumpy one).

Kate twins with her cat in the cutest turbans

In addition to her chic turban set, a portion of Kate’s gorgeous home was also visible in the background, including her brick walls and glass staircase.

“My mate fancies you,” the actress captioned the photos.

“Kate you have the best Instagram account period,” one fan commented. “I love every single thing about this” another added.

This is just the latest time Kate has shared photos and videos of her cat on the 'gram. In another recent video, Kate cuddles up with her pet, who is wearing a pink bow tie, and matches his ears with cat ears of her own on a knit beanie.

Too adorable.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.