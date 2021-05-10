Kate Beckinsale makes an ultra glam transformation you’d never expect

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kate Beckinsale is known for her glamorous red carpet stylings, but until those events are back in full force again, the actress is trying out high-fashion looks of a different sort at home.

MORE: Amanda Gorman’s new yellow headband is so stunning it sold out in less than a day

Fans were smitten when the Widow star shared a photo of herself on Instagram twinning with her cat in the cutest bejeweled turban. Kate’s was black and covered in pearls, and her cat’s was neon yellow.

We can't get over Kate's cute pearl-embossed turban (and her cat's too)

The actress paired her headwrap with a matching black turtleneck sweater and rocked her hair in long soft waves that cascaded over her top. In the snap, Kate pouted her pink-glossed lips, and her Instagram-famous cat made the most hilarious face (a mix between a shocked look and a grumpy one).

MORE: Billie Eilish’s stunning new transformation will transfix you

RELATED: Tracee Ellis Ross wore THE dress of the summer and we found the best lookalike for $12

We loved Kate’s turban and tracked down one that looks just like it on Lele Sadoughi and Revolve. We also found a neon yellow headwrap on Etsy for $21.99 and on You Go Natural - the Soleil T-Shirt Bun.

Lele Sadoughi Black Pearl Turban, $150, Lele Sadoughi

In addition to her chic turban set, a portion of Kate’s gorgeous home was also visible in the background, including her brick walls and glass staircase.

“My mate fancies you,” the actress captioned the photos. Needless to say, fans went wild over the matching looks in the comments. “Kate you have the best Instagram account period,” one fan said. “I love every single thing about this” another added.

This is just the latest time Kate has shared photos and videos of her cat on the 'gram. In another recent video, Kate cuddles up with her pet, who is wearing a pink bow tie, and matches his ears with cat ears of her own on a knit beanie.

Kate's cat-ear beanie is too cute!

“Possibly have turned a corner I can’t unturn re expectations of ears **Update: hat from @addsomestitches**,” she captioned the clip.

We tracked down that knit hat too - and it’s only $30 on Etsy.

Kate just might be the new queen of stylish headgear and mommy-and-cat style.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.