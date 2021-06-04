Vogue Williams looks incredible in micro shorts during Irish holiday She shared some chic outfits with her followers

Vogue Williams is back with another gorgeous summery outfit! The star looked incredible in a pair of mini shorts on Friday, as she shared her latest collaboration with loungewear brand Lucy Nagle.

Styling her new sweatshirt and joggers three ways, the star first rocked the cosy top with her micro denim, telling fans it was her favourite way to wear it when the weather is sunny.

In other clips, she showed off the full tracksuit, which comes in a gorgeous new peach shade, as well as styling up her joggers with a vest top and heels.

WATCH: Vogue showed modelled her new sweatshirt with denim shorts

Vogue's tracksuits with the Irish cashmere designer are made from 100 per cent cotton, and are available in a number of pastel shades.

She also teamed her joggers with heels

The star and her husband Spencer Matthews, along with their children Theodore and Gigi, are currently enjoying a break in Vogue's native Ireland - and she revealed that it was an emotional return for her.

"I love being home, I LOVE being home!" she told her followers. "And just seeing my new house is amazing. I cried when I landed. It's been since January 2019. I'm finally home."

Vogue is currently in Ireland with her family

She also revealed that the family are isolating upon their arrival, pending a COVID test. "We had to do all the jazz, get the PCR test, we're currently isolating and then another test and then we can see family," she said.

Vogue has certainly been keeping busy by sharing lots of fashion inspiration with her fans! She also modelled some pretty summer dresses on her Instagram Story, revealing that she was looking forward to the Irish bank holiday.



Vogue owns a home in Howth, Dublin

With her hair swept up in a top knot, she told the camera: "I'm choosing outfits for the bank holiday weekend, which is this weekend, exciting stuff!"

"I've got the Bare by Vogue 'ultra dark' currently on my legs, I might even pop a little bit of instant on over, because I love the effect when you've got bare legs - which we always do in the summer," she added, as she showed off a pretty mini dress.