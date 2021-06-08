Carol Vorderman wows in skin-tight leggings for quirky post-workout selfie The former Countdown star looked amazing as usual

Carol Vorderman proved she really can throw anything on and still look amazing.

The 60-year-old showcased her stunning figure once again in a pair of skin-tight workout leggings as she posed for a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories.

Carol's patterned sports tights left little to the imagination, displaying her toned legs as they hugged her curves.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman reveals incredible pre-workout hack

The former Countdown star revealed that she couldn't be bothered to change her clothes for a meeting following her workout – so simply added a cropped knitted jumper and a pair of boots to her outfit instead.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Lazy bird has a meeting to go to now... still in my gym kit but just with a jumper and boots. #CantBeA****."

Before her workout, Carol revealed the clever way she gets her blood pumping before she hits the gym – skipping!

Carol looked fab in her workout leggings

Sharing a video of herself skipping to the gym on her Instagram Stories on Monday, Carol captioned the clip: "It's underrated you know! I LURVE skipping."

Donning a figure-hugging black workout ensemble, complete with a long-sleeved gym top, leggings, and a pair of reflective sunglasses, Carol looked as glamorous as ever.

Maths genius Carol is quite the fitness fan, often posting on social media about her workouts, crediting her healthy, balanced diet as a source of "brainpower".

Carol revealed she loves to skip to the gym

The TV star encourages others to enjoy brain-boosting foods and a diet that includes plenty of fruit and veg, low-fat protein and starchy, fibre-rich carbs.

A typical lunch for Carol, taken from her book Eat Yourself Clever, is a tuna Nicoise salad and a pot of yoghurt or fromage frais. A balanced leafy green salad with protein-rich eggs and tuna as a source of omega-3 is the perfect midday meal for the Countdown star.

