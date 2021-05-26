Carol Vorderman wows in skin-tight top and leather trousers as she celebrates milestone The former Countdown star is always so glam

Carol Vorderman showed off another stunning new look on Wednesday – and it was for an exciting reason! Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star shared a selfie of herself looking as glamorous as ever in a skin-tight dark top and black leather trousers.

SEE: Carol Vorderman stuns in skin-tight jumpsuit as she poses inside wardrobe

The 60-year-old smiled at the camera and her long brunette hair hung in soft waves past her shoulders with smoky eye makeup completing the sultry look.

Carol captioned the image with an explanation of where she was – and it was definitely an occasion worth dressing up for.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman splashes around on beach in new video

The former Countdown co-host wrote: "YESSSSSSSSSSSSS… Slight hint of Normal World resuming… NOT ZOOM but a #HotelMeeting," adding a thumbs-up emoji.

SEE: Carol Vorderman looks like a Baywatch star in bold red cut-out swimsuit

MORE: Carol Vorderman showcases fabulously toned torso in Welsh-themed bikini

The star was understandably very glad to be out and it's fair to say she has taken every chance to dress up as lockdown restrictions have eased.

Carol showed off her figure in the glam look

At the weekend, Carol shared some photos before heading out to a friend's birthday gathering, and she had pulled out all the stops for what was sure to be a fabulous event.

Dressed in an incredible bodycon leather dress with a statement gold zip, the star lightly backcombed her hair to add to the 1960s effect.

She looked stunning in the snaps and smiled with delight.

No doubt fans have loved to see Carol break out more of her signature curve-enhancing outfits over the last few weeks.

The star works out regularly

The maths whiz has recently donned a full-on black leather catsuit and striking red leather trousers in various social media updates, among other gorgeous get-ups.

After seeing her leather trousers in a previous snap, one of her followers wrote: "You look amazing Carol," while another added: "You always look fantastic."

The mum-of-two is keen on keep-fit and has clearly worked hard over the last few months, stepping up her fitness regime which includes three gym sessions and 40 miles of walking every week.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.