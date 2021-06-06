Carol Vorderman flaunts her curves in figure-hugging dress – and we’re obsessed The former Countdown star looked so glamorous

Another day, another jaw-dropping post from Carol Vorderman, who stunned fans on Saturday with a series of mirror selfies posted to her Instagram story that flaunted her enviable curves.

MORE: Carol Vorderman's daily diet: star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

Looking glamorous as ever, the former Countdown star took to social media to ask her followers which outfit she should opt for.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman splashes around at the beach

Carol's curves and svelte figure were complimented perfectly in a cream knit dress. With flattering long sleeves, high neckline and mesh overlay – the cream ensemble was the ultimate day-to-night look.

"Couldn't make my mind up this morning. The cream dress???" Carol penned, before sharing a second snap with the words: "Or this little scruffy ensemble? #camo".

Carol sought fashion advice from her fans

The sophisticated 60-year-old looked anything but scruffy in her second outfit, where she donned a figure-hugging bodycon skirt, suede heeled boots and camo shirt cinched in at the waist.

Carol wore long brunette locks down and paired both looks with a statement, but subtle bronzed makeup look.

MORE: Carol Vorderman's foundation revealed - and the clever way she applies it

READ: Carol Vorderman wows in figure-hugging outfit as she prepares for night out

The star, who is also a licensed pilot, undoubtedly owes her radiant skin and toned physique to a healthy, balanced diet and dedicated fitness routine. She's also a fan of intermittent fasting and 28-day detox diets – but never denies herself a treat when she wants one.

The Countdown star flaunted her curves in the stunning ensemble

She has even been known to eat bowls of brussels sprouts for breakfast – with her signature 'bulletproof coffee' made with butter.

Taking the mirror selfies from her luxe walk-in-wardrobe, Carol shared a rare glimpse into her home.

Carol shared a smiling selfie from her first time out since lockdown

The star, who is half Welsh through her mother's side but calls Bristol her hometown is incredibly proud of her roots, and her Welsh home has some incredible views.

In April, the star travelled to an incredible beach abode, and shared a snap from her balcony, which featured modern glass panelling around the edge, some chic grey furniture, and the bright blue sea in full view.

SEE: Carol Vorderman's palatial house is a league of its own

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.