Carol Vorderman wows in figure-hugging outfit as she prepares for night out

Carol Vorderman often wows her fans with her incredible outfits and figure, and the former Countdown star has done it once again.

The 60-year-old was preparing for a night out with her friends, and she looked sensational in the outfit she chose.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star posted a selfie of herself in an all-black ensemble, with a white jumper tied around her waist.

Carol wore her hair loose, allowing her brown locks to flow down past her shoulders.

"Out with my bois tonight," the star wrote, adding several Welsh flag emojis onto her post.

The star ended up wrapping up a bit warmer when she left her home, as she posted several pictures from inside the pub wearing the white jumper.

The presenter looked over the moon to be meeting her friends again, including Ian 'H' Watkins from Steps and former Welsh rugby captain Gareth Thomas.

Carol, who is half Welsh through her mother's side but calls Bristol her hometown, is incredibly proud of her roots, and her Welsh home has some incredible views.

The star was ready for a night out

In April, the star travelled to an incredible beach abode, and shared a snap from her balcony, which featured modern glass panelling around the edge, some chic grey furniture, and the bright blue sea in full view.

Fans rushed to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Beautiful setting", while another added: "Wow what an amazing view!!"

She also wowed fans when she proudly showed off her toned torso in a Welsh-themed bikini, featuring the Welsh dragon on the top half.

Showcasing her fabulously toned figure and her bulging biceps, Carol captioned her selfie: "Maybe it's time to get this one out now that I'm home #WelshDragon #BikiniRummaging," alongside an emoji of the Welsh flag.

Carol has also stepped up her fitness regime in lockdown and been showing off the results of her hard work on Instagram.

Carol was pleased to see her friends again

But her focus on Instagram led to her Twitter followers thinking she'd taken a social media break, forcing her to clarify that she hadn't been "absent".

On Thursday, she tweeted: "Morning beautiful peeps... a few of you saying 'welcome back'. Soz but I haven't been away at all.... just doing some new stuff on Instagram @carolvorders.

"Easier there to do videos... I'M SO EXCITED ABOUT THINGS TO COME and sending love XXX." [sic].

