Carol Vorderman shows off fabulous figure in risqué leather dress for special occasion She looks stunning!

Carol Vorderman will no doubt have wowed her fans on Sunday as she posed in a gorgeous figure-flattering outfit.

The glamorous star shared a couple of photos with her followers on social media just before she headed out to an exciting event.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the presenter and author beamed in the first picture as she she worked the camera in an incredible bodycon leather dress with a gold zip down the middle.

The snap was taken from above and Carol wore her brunette hair long and slightly backcombed to add to her outfit's '60s feel.

The maths whiz then shared a mirror selfie which showed off more of her stunning dress and also revealed what appeared to be a cracked phone case.

"Might have dropped my phone," Carol captioned it.

Carol showed off her figure in the flattering dress

Nonetheless, the 60-year-old was certainly looking her best – and there was a very good reason for that, as she shared in the caption for the first image.

"Off to an actual friend's actual birthday lunch," she wrote, adding three champagne bottle emojis. Sounds like fun!

Carol is no stranger to daring fashion, as she proved earlier this week.

On Friday, the mum-of-two slipped into a stunning pair of over-the-knee ruched grey boots.

The star was dressed up for a fabulous day out

She paired them with skinny black jeans and a form-fitting black long sleeve top both of which showcased her phenomenal figure.

No stranger to curve-enhancing outfits, fans have recently seen Carol don a full-on leather catsuit and striking red leather trousers in various social media updates.

After seeing her leather trousers, one of her followers wrote: "You look amazing Carol," while another added: "You always look fantastic."

The former Countdown co-host has worked hard in the gym and at home over the last few months, stepping up her fitness regime which includes three gym sessions and 40 miles of walking every week. We're impressed!

