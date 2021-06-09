Amanda Holden's stunning silk dress is a summer must-have

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Since returning from her holiday in Portugal, Amanda Holden has been serving up some serious summer style inspiration.

On Wednesday, the Heart Radio presenter took to social media to show off her stunning silk dress from British designer Suzannah London, and we think it's a staple that everyone needs in their wardrobe this season.

The fabulous frock was an amazing shade of amber yellow with a pretty pink floral pattern. It had pleated sleeves, a shirred empire seam and a bias cut silhouette. The floaty shape is perfect for when the weather starts warming up, and the colour is bound to bring some extra sunshine into your life.

It is still available online and priced at £990, however we recommend snapping it up soon before it sells out. If you don’t manage to get your hands on it, check out this amazing high street alternative we have found below.

The presenter posed for the camera in the pretty dress

Amanda styled the silky number with a pair of nude strappy heels and a simple gold bracelet. She wore her hair in her signature loose waves and sported a subtle smokey eye and a peachy pink lip.

Geraniums silk tea dress, £990, Suzannah London

SHOP SIMILAR: Elson silk-blend tea dress, £325, L.K.Bennett

This isn’t the first time that the star has been spotted this week looking ready for the heatwave, as on Tuesday Amanda wowed us with the perfect summer party dress.

The 50-year-old sported a stunning floral getup from designer Nadine Merabi. The 'Gianna Floral Dress' featured a fitted corset cup bodice top, with a scallop lace trim that was boned to the front, back and sides. It also had a dramatic waterfall double layer skirt hemline, as well as bow-tie shoulder straps.

Amanda looked amazing in the floral frock

Amanda could be seen strutting her stuff outside the Heart Radio studios, rocking a pair of aviator sunglasses and carrying a beautiful white braided clutch bag, which complimented the ensemble perfectly.

It was clear she still had her tan from her family holiday, as she looked absolutely glowing, and we can’t wait to see what other gorgeous summer styles she will be wearing this week.

