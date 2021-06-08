Amanda Holden's floral ruffle dress is perfect for a summer party

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The sun is shining and Amanda Holden is dressing for the heatwave in an amazing frock that we wish we had hanging up in our wardrobes.

The 50-year-old sported a stunning floral getup from designer Nadine Merabi. The 'Gianna Floral Dress' features a fitted corset cup bodice top, with a scallop lace trim that's boned to the front, back and sides. It cinches at the waist and has a dramatic waterfall double layer skirt hemline, as well as bow tie shoulder straps.

It costs a pretty hefty £245, but is a true statement item that could be worn again and again.

We've found this fabulous number from Shein that is a lot cheaper - keep scrolling for details.

Amanda wowed in her summery new frock

Ruffles and florals are high on the Britain's Got Talent star's list right now. On Monday, she showed off her holiday tan as she returned to host her radio breakfast show in a beautiful AX Paris mini dress, with a fun ruffle skirt and ruched detailing.

Gianna Floral Dress, £245, Nadine Merabi

Taking to Instagram with her trademark strutting video to show off the outfit, fans quickly reacted, with one writing: "Glad to have you back. Love the dress," and another added: "This dress is beautiful."

Ditsy Floral Split Thigh Shirred Bodice Dress, £15.99, Shein

It doesn't matter how early Amanda gets up, she always looks fresh and that is due to one simple product. The star revealed on her radio show in 2020: "Ladies, if you want to keep those youthful looks, blusher is the answer to all your worries!"

She added: "Whenever I don't want to wear makeup, or whenever I can't be bothered, I just whack on way too much blusher. Then I instantly look alive and well. I swear by it, and I could never have a makeup bag without blusher."

