Amanda Holden and Davina McCall twin in gorgeous plunging outfits

Amanda Holden and Davina McCall have teamed up for an exciting new project, and they looked incredible as they teased the news.

The pair looked sensational in beautiful plunging outfits, with Amanda styling out a sparkly silver dress, and Davina modelling a pretty pink jumpsuit.

Amanda joked about their look in her caption, as she wrote: "@davinamccall and I are taking the PLUNGE together exciting project on the way."

Amanda Holden struts in leather dress

She also joked that the pair could stand in for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as the hosts of Strictly Come Dancing, as she added: "(oh and if @tessdaly & @claudiawinkle need a night off....) #twinning."

Davina also kept her lips firmly shut on what their project would be, as she teased: "Today this happened… we laughed a lot, me and @noholdenback are working on something… brace yourselves… #needtoworkonmyplunge thank u."

Although fans were no doubt excited for the pair's news, many of them were distracted by how glamorous the pair looked standing beside each other.

Ruth Langsford called them "queens" while Tess reacted positively to Amanda's offer, writing: "LOVE IT," alongside two crying with laughter emojis.

"Looking wow, both of you," added another fan, while one questioned: "Why is EVERY colour your colour?"

Amanda and Davina have an exciting new project on the way

A different commenter got very excited over the pair's news, as they said they "couldn't wait" to hear what the project would be about.

Both of the stars have been incredibly busy as of late, and on Sunday, Amanda welcomed a mystery visitor into her home.

The Britain's Got Talent judge is incredibly good friends with former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard and he joined her to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Amanda, 50, joked in the caption: "Getting live commentary in my kitchen over this #Grandprix nightmare for @redbullracing looks like @pirelli isn't having a 'GoodYear' ( that's a joke for anyone that understands about tires!)"

David is no stranger to the Holden household. He is best friends with Amanda's husband Chris Hughes and back in 2008, when Amanda and Chris tied the knot, David acted as best man.

Amanda is known for her jaw-dropping fashions

The star recently celebrated a romantic date night with her husband, and she posted a sweet selfie on Instagram.

The Heart Radio host captioned her photo: "#datenight with my gorgeous," as the pair beamed at the camera and looked ready to enjoy some alone time.

Amanda and Chris have been married since 2008 and the loved-up pair share two beautiful children together, Alexa, 15, and nine-year-old Hollie.

The couple's date night comes after a family vacation, where it is believed they spent a week soaking up the sun in Portugal before the UK government put the country under amber travel list restrictions.

