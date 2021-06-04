Amanda Holden stuns fans in mesh swimsuit snap - and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden couldn't resist sharing another swimwear snap with her followers on Friday, and she looks incredible in her latest Melissa Odabash buy.

The star wowed in a zip-up mesh number from her favourite beachwear designer as she emerged from the ocean, Bond girl style! "Fancy a dip?! #familytime," she captioned the post.

On her Story, she also shared a gorgeous photo of herself lounging in the one-piece, joking: "This swimsuit makes me look like I have an ab!"

Amanda posed for a new swimwear snap

If you want to channel Ms Holden's sassy summer style, we've spotted her swimwear in the sale at The Outnet - reduced from £244 down to £97. Tempted?

WATCH: Amanda's best bikinis and swimsuits

It's thought that Amanda and her family have travelled to sunny Portugal for their week-long holiday.

The star shared a gorgeous photo of her two daughters, Lexi and Holly, on Thursday evening, as the girls smiled for the camera from the sunny beach. The proud mum simply captioned the photo: "Sisters," as friends and fans rushed to send their sweet comments.



Amanda shared a new snap from her holiday

"Aw Amanda, they're so beautiful like their mummy," one fan wrote, while another said: "They both share the Holden Smile!"

Amanda has also shared another gorgeous swimwear photo from her stay, rocking a chic white bikini from Tess Daly's brand Naia Beach. Tess quickly commented: "You look SENSATIONAL, love the @naia_beach."

Melissa Odabash 'Zuma' swimsuit, £97, The Outnet

She later followed up the snap with a sweet picture of Lexi, looking gorgeous in a blue shirt whilst looking on towards the sea.

"My beautiful baby girl has grown up so fast. #Lexi," the 50-year-old wrote across the picture of her eldest daughter with husband Chris Hughes.

