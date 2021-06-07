Amanda Holden looks unreal in her flirty, ruffled mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden showed off her holiday tan on Monday as she returned to host her Heart Radio breakfast show following a sunny break away with her family.

The star looked beautiful in her AX Paris mini dress, with a fun ruffle skirt and ruched detailing. She captioned an Instagram post: "Morning, back with my radio #family @thisisheart."

She also shared her usual strutting video to show off the outfit on her Instagram Story! Fans quickly reacted to her outfit, with one writing: "Glad to have you back. Love the dress," and another adding: "This dress is beautiful."

Amanda's flirty frock costs £40 online and is still available in a number of sizes. She teamed hers with black strappy heels and a pretty tousled hairstyle - and that gorgeous golden tan, of course.

Amanda wore an AX Paris mini dress to return to Heart Radio

She may have been away from her day job, but Amanda has shared plenty of her usual fashion inspiration with her fans recently - from her holiday swimwear to chic date night outfits.

On Saturday evening, she dressed up in a gorgeous black jumpsuit from Me + Em for an evening out with her husband Chris.

AX Paris ditsy mini dress, £40, Yumi

The couple's date night comes after their family holiday, where it is believed they spent a week soaking up the sun in Portugal before the UK government put the country under amber travel list restrictions.

While she was away, Amanda wowed fans with a number of swimwear snaps - from a zip-up mesh number from Melissa Odabash to a chic white bikini from Tess Daly's brand Naia Beach.



Amanda recently returned from her family holiday

She also posted some gorgeous photos of her lookalike daughters, Lexi and Holly, which prompted plenty of comments from her friends and followers.

"Aw Amanda, they're so beautiful like their mummy," one fan wrote, while another said: "They both share the Holden Smile!"

