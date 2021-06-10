Amanda Holden strikes a dancer's pose in the most fabulous thigh-split skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has taken her outfit photos to new heights with her latest Instagram post! The star modelled her latest look with her bronzed leg up on the stair rail at the Heart Radio studios.

"Morning, this [is] all Reiss," she captioned the snap, which saw her posing in the white crop top and maxi skirt, finishing the look with a pair of strappy heels.

"How elegant is this picture!" one fan quickly responded, while another wrote: "Looking stunning as always!"

Amanda struck a dramatic pose to show off her outfit

Amanda also shared another chic shot of the look on her Instagram Story, tagging her stylists Karl Willett and Adele Pentland.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda's gorgeous bikini moments

The presenter's cotton crop top costs £98 from one of her favourite brands, Reiss, while her matching maxi skirt is worth £178. Talk about bringing the drama for a Thursday at the office!

Skirt and top, from £98, Reiss

You could also get a similar look with ASOS' cotton crop top, which comes in at just £8.

Since returning from her holiday in Portugal, Amanda has been serving up some serious summer style inspiration.

Crop top, £8, ASOS

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram again to show off her stunning silk dress from British designer Suzannah London, and on Tuesday she looked beautiful in a floral mini dress from another of her favourite labels, Nadine Merabi.

As she stepped out in front of cameras, Amanda was seen letting the straps of the mini frock fall past her shoulders - no doubt in a bid to avoid tan lines.

Amanda looked amazing in the floral frock

The 'Gianna Floral Dress' featured a fitted corset cup bodice top, with a scallop lace trim that was boned to the front, back and sides. It also had a dramatic waterfall double layer skirt hemline, as well as bow-tie shoulder straps.

We can't wait to see what Amanda wears next! Summer is clearly her season...

