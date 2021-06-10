Lorraine Kelly wows in the dreamiest leopard print dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Taking a walk on the wild side, Lorraine Kelly just stepped out in the dreamiest leopard print dress – and fans are swooning. Ready for summer, the presenter donned a tiered midi from New Look on Thursday's show, polishing off her ensemble with the sweetest heart-shaped necklace.

Modelling her signature blow-dried bob, Lorraine opted for natural and dewy makeup, combining a smokey brown eyeshadow with honey-hued blusher and a nude lip gloss that perfectly complemented her outfit.

Leopard Print Tiered Dress, £27.99, New Look

A high street bargain, Lorraine's dress is priced at £27.99, and it's already selling like hotcakes. Just missed the boat? We've found a similar version from Marks & Spencer.

Falling to an elegant midaxi length, this uber flattering design features a v-neckline finished with covered buttons, plus a waist-cinching tie at the back. Made from sustainably sourced viscose, it's part of Nobody's Child's collection. A celebrity favourite, the brand has fast become popular with the likes of Holly Willoughby, Kym Marsh, Sienna Miller and more.

Animal Print V-Neck Midaxi Tea Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

Just imagine how chic it would look paired with box-fresh trainers and a raffia bag. Heading out on date night? Add droplet earrings, wedges and a tan clutch bag into the mix.

Posting a snap of her latest look on Instagram, Lorraine's 442k followers were quick to react. "Love this dress. You look beautiful in it," wrote one. "Beautiful Lorraine! Love this dress on you," added another.

The TV star often wows with her on-screen wardrobe, and last month the presenter had viewers rushing to shop her fiery red and lilac striped dress from Mango. Retailing at £59.99, Lorraine looked effortlessly cool as she paired her outfit with white espadrille trainers.

