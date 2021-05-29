Lorraine Kelly's striped summer dress is a smash hit with fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lorraine Kelly loves to experiment with bold prints and bright colours, and her latest look combines the two. Returning to her namesake show on Friday, the presenter teamed a fiery red and lilac striped dress from Mango with the chicest espadrille trainers.

RELATED: Lorraine Kelly's pet dog Angus finally meets Ruby the puppy - find out how it went

Lorraine looked lovely as she spoke to Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary

Giving off major summer vibes, Lorraine rocked her signature sleek bob and kept her makeup natural and dewy. We're loving her vibrant shirt dress, and at £59.99, it's going straight in our baskets.

Made from lightweight cotton, this stripey style is uber flattering thanks to its Mao neckline, short sleeves and waist-cinching belt. A desk-to-daywear staple, it can be paired with everything from trainers and sunglasses to heels and a colourful clutch bag.

READ: Lorraine Kelly's stylish family home is a palace for her pet dogs

Striped Cotton Dress, £59.99, MANGO

Lorraine often wows with her on-screen outfits, and earlier this month she stepped out in a stunning design from the high street. Turning to another of her favourite brands – Monsoon – for the episode, the TV star modelled a cornflower blue leopard print dress.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly posts rare picture of her 'baby brother' and gets a hilarious telling off

Lorraine often rocks bold prints on the show

Still available to shop, Lorraine's midi has been reduced from £65 to £45 in the sale. Sharing a photo of her outfit on Instagram, it was a big hit with fans.

"Just watching you now Lorraine and thought how lovely you look in that beautiful dress, so fresh looking," wrote one.

"That's a beautiful colour on you Lorraine, love that dress" added another.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The best of Lorraine Kelly's looks

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Lorraine relies upon her trusted stylist Sophie Rose Kirkwood, meanwhile her gorgeous hair and makeup is all thanks to her loyal makeup artist Helen Hand, who has previously spoken to HELLO! about her famous client's beauty routine.

Sweetly, she told us that Lorraine's biggest skincare secret is her positive attitude to life. "Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin," she said. "I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.