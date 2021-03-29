Lorraine Kelly's flattering M&S dress is going straight on our shopping list

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lorraine Kelly always looks lovely while hosting her show, and she recently debuted a new dress from one of her favourite British brands, Marks & Spencer, on the programme.

She sported the chic denim shirt dress during last Monday's Lorraine, during which there are a number of funny moments - because the star had Stephen Mulhern in her ear as part of a prank for Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

We couldn't help but be taken by her outfit, though, which is currently still in stock at M&S for £55. Tempted?

Denim dress, £55, M&S

The 'Denim Puff Sleeve Belted Midi Shirt Dress' is made in a super soft cotton fabric, with a waist-cinching belt and flattering button-up detail. Lorraine has worn a number of similar silhouettes before, and loves to wear a shirt dress on the show!

Recently, the presenter has also rocked the likes of Boden and Whistles on the show, and fans are always in love with her chic yet comfy outfits.

Lorraine looked lovely in her denim dress

She pulled her hair up in a low updo for Friday's episode too, prompting plenty of fans to comment.

After she shared a snap wearing her leopard print Whistles dress, one replied: "You look lovely. Really suit your hair up," and another added: "Lovely dress, and love your hair tied up, really suits you."

SHOP SIMILAR: Denim dress, £41.25, Oasis

Lorraine's gorgeous hair and makeup is all thanks to her loyal makeup artist Helen Hand, who has previously spoken to HELLO! about her famous client's beauty routine.

Sweetly, she told us that Lorraine's biggest skincare secret is her positive attitude to life. "Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin," she said. "I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now."

