Radiant Kate Garraway wows in waist-cinching florals on GMB

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway was back for her Good Morning Britain hosting duties on Bank Holiday Monday, and she embraced spring with a beautiful floral dress!

The star's wrap frock is a high street buy from Monsoon, and we bet fans will be keen to get their hands on it.

MORE: See inside Kate Garraway's fun family home

With a flattering cinched-in waist, deep-V neckline and flowing, ankle-grazing skirt, Kate's latest on-screen look looks gorgeous dressed up or down. It costs £99, and is currently still available to shop in most sizes online.

Kate looked beautiful in her bold Monsoon dress

The presenter's TV stylist, Debbie Harper, shared a snap of a smiling Kate wearing the dress on her Instagram Story. She teamed the look with a pair of yellow pointed heels and fresh, glowing makeup.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate reveals excitement at new book

Fans are loving Kate's Good Morning Britain wardrobe, and the star wowed with another high street buy on Friday when she rocked a dress from Marks & Spencer's coveted Ghost collection - though sadly, the floral number had already sold out.

DISCOVER: Kate Garraway reveals royal family's kind gesture amid husband Derek's brutal COVID battle

It's been a busy time for the TV host, who has recently released her book as well as welcoming her husband Derek Draper home from hospital as he continues his recovery from a long battle with coronavirus and its life-changing after-effects.

Floral dress, £99, Monsoon

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Kate shared some of the feedback she had received on her book, The Power of Hope, and thanked fans for their support.

RELATED: Kate Garraway reveals sweet way her children have learnt to communicate with Derek Draper

She wrote: "I've been overwhelmed with your beautiful messages and kindness this weekend... It's so lovely to see you all reading #thepowerofhope and I can't thank you all enough."

Kate has responded to fans who are reading her book, The Power of Hope

Kate has also revealed that Derek has made some progress since coming home, and even said that he made a sweet comment on her outfit recently.

She said during an April episode of GMB: "It's been wonderful having Derek at home - and lots of little positives, I think... And he actually said something the other day. I walked in the other morning just before I left to go to Smooth [radio] and I said, 'I'm off to Smooth now,' and he said, 'New dress?' which was just amazing. And it was, actually!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.