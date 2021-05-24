Carol Vorderman rules out third wedding in hilarious post The Countdown star has been married twice before

Carol Vorderman shared a hilarious post that revealed her thoughts on marriage, shutting down the possibility that she'll walk down the aisle again.

The Countdown star, who has already been married twice before, shared a post on her Instagram Stories that read: "There is literally no rule that says you have to get married and start a family. Normalize splitting a mansion with your 5 best friends and 10 dogs." She simply added: "Yup," with a thumbs up emoji.

This is not the first time Carol has opened up about the potential of a third wedding. Talking on BBC Radio Wales with her co-star Owain Wyn Evans, she previously said: "Obviously I'm not doing it again."

Carol got married to Christopher Mather, a Royal Navy officer, in 1985 when she was just 24, but the couple went their separate ways after twelve months together.

The Countdown star made a rare comment about marriage

Five years later in 1990, when Carol was 29, she tied the knot with management consultant Patrick King. The pair had two children together: Katie, 30, and Cameron, 24, before they divorced in 2000.

The TV star made a rare comment about her previous marriages during her BBC Wales radio show. As her co-stars and listeners shared their best dancing stories, she said: "Even though I've had a couple of marriages, neither of them danced.

Carol married Christopher Mather in 1985

"Maybe that was the thing... maybe you got it right with your wedding vows after all."

Meanwhile, she also admitted that her outfit change for her wedding reception with Christopher was "not appropriate for a bride."

Carol said: "I was wearing a dress, right, you know the days when you had the white dress for the day, for the big thing itself." Her co-host Owain Wyn Evans replied: "Then you got changed, didn’t you? For the night time, because you had a disco."

She continued: "I went into the 321 costume department – remember 321 with Ted. And I found a frock to wear at night time – it was like something they now wear in Strictly Come Dancing. It was entirely mesh with sequins in the right places. So I had this thing that was probably not appropriate for a bride and I got on the stage and sang It's Raining Men."

