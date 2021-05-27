Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins is a vision in ultra-feminine dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Charlotte Hawkins just stepped out in the prettiest polka dot dress – and fans are swooning. Looking effortlessly elegant, the TV star returned to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, wearing a pink pleated midi by one of her favourite brands, Hobbs.

RELATED: Inside Charlotte Hawkins' luxe home with husband Mark and daughter Ella Rose

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Charlotte Hawkins' style file

Giving off major Kate Middleton vibes, Charlotte completed her ensemble with the sweetest bow heels and silver earrings. As for her hair and makeup, the mum-of-one wore her signature blonde tresses down in glossy waves and kept her makeup subdued and natural. Dusting her eyes in a pale brown shadow complete with long lashes, honey-hued blusher and a nude lipgloss to match, Charlotte looked absolutely stunning.

READ: GMB viewers praise Charlotte Hawkins after Piers Morgan's tongue in cheek comments

Charlotte looked so glamorous on Tuesday

In love with her latest look? Good news, it's on sale! Reduced from £169 to £135.20, this blush pink frock is crafted in a sheer georgette fabric sprinkled with spots. Flirty and feminine, it's uber flattering thanks to the voluminous ballet length sleeves, fitted waistband and flared skirt. Perfect for all of your up and coming summer celebrations, we'd recommend teaming it with nude sandals and a coordinating clutch.

MORE: Ranvir Singh's £22 Marks & Spencer trainers were a GMB surprise

Polka Dot Dress, £135.20, Hobbs

Sending GMB viewers wild, Charlotte's dress has sparked a huge reaction. Sharing a stylish snap on Instagram, one follower commented: "So beautiful, loving this pale pink dress on you." Meanwhile, another wrote, "You look stunning in that dress Charlotte."

Kate Middleton wore a similar style to Wimbledon in 2017

We reckon Duchess Kate would love Charlotte's polka dot frock, and it reminds us of one of the royal's favourite styles. Remember the Dolce & Gabbana dress that she wore to Wimbledon in 2017? As well as being adorned in the timeless print, Kate's monochrome version also had a similar fit and flare silhouette.

Attending the tennis championships, Kate teamed her black and white number with statement Oscar De La Renta earrings, block heels, cat-eye sunglasses and a Victoria Beckham bag. Who knows, maybe we'll see the Duchess rocking Charlotte's dress this summer!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.