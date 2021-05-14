Beaming Kate Garraway looks ravishing in red midi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Garraway is giving us summer wardrobe inspiration with her beautiful floral frock this Friday. The Good Morning Britain presenter wowed in a gorgeous V-neck dress when she appeared on the ITV breakfast show.

DISCOVER: Kate Garraway touches upon the 'dark hours' amid husband Derek's COVID battle

The 54-year-old star's ditsy print Ghost number boasted subtly puffed sleeves, a low neckline and a flattering midi-length hemline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway shares excitement over tell-all book

Adding an extra pop of colour to the look, Kate completed her ensemble with a vibrant pair of red pumps – how gorgeous!

We've tracked down some stunning dupes for Kate's gorgeous dress, which looks like it might have come straight out of the Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe.

READ MORE: Kate Garraway reveals sweet way her children have learnt to communicate with Derek Draper

Kate looked lovely in florals on Friday

While Kate's exact Ghost dress colourway is currently out of stock, we're loving this similar style and think it would look perfect for summer weddings.

Poet Dress, £95, Ghost

Another lovely option is this classic & Other Stories number, which has had a fresh floral update for spring. The ditsy print and tie detailing are super cute, and the dress would look perfect dressed down with white trainers or glammed up with wedges.

Kate has quite the collection of floral dresses and we recently loved her puff-sleeved number, once again from Ghost. Looking ready for summer, the Good Morning Britain star teamed her vibrant frock with sunshine yellow boots and statement earrings.

Printed Midi Wrap Dress, £75, & Other Stories

She also memorably wowed GMB viewers in the most striking blue floral number from Monsoon, which is still available to shop.

It's been a busy time for the TV host, who has recently released her tell-all book as well as welcoming her husband Derek Draper home from the hospital as he continues his recovery from a long and difficult battle with coronavirus.

RELATED: Kate Garraway reveals royal family's kind gesture amid husband Derek's brutal COVID battle

Kate shared some of the feedback she had received on her book, The Power of Hope, and thanked fans for their support, saying she had been "overwhelmed with your beautiful messages and kindness". How lovely!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.