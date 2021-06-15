We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Taking to our screens on Tuesday in a daring thigh-split skirt, This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby was a vision of colour as she sported a vibrant print to host alongside Phillip Schofield.

SEE: This Morning stars' luxury homes: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford & more

Sharing her look on Instagram, Holly captioned her outfit of the day post: "Morning Tuesday… today we are crushing watermelons with our thighs and chatting to Dream Boys".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's five style secrets

Wearing a statement printed skirt from Essentiel Antwerp, Holly opted to rewear one of her favourite high street essentials – her trusty silk shirt from Boden.

The star let her bright skirt do all the talking, teaming the look with a simple pair of nude strappy heels from Office. Keeping her accessories, hair and makeup minimal, the 40-year-old looked radiant as ever in the colourful ensemble.

Holly opted for a statement skirt and simple shirt on This Morning

Rushing to the comments, fans were quick to compliment Holly's summer style. "That skirt screams holiday vibes, love it!" wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "The skirt is giving me summer holiday vibes".

MORE: Holly Willoughby's ultra feminine dress has the most beautiful print

RELATED: Inside Holly Willoughby's stunning £3million family home

"That skirt is divine Holly," commented a third.

International holidays might be off the cards for now, but you can still channel the tropics in a bold silk skirt for your staycations and social soirees.

Red Floral Skirt, £39, Urban Outfitters

Waltz into summer in this dreamy floral skirt from Urban Outfitters. Pair with nude heels like Holly for ultimate office chic, or team with classic white trainers for a relaxed look.

Wrap print skirt, £35.99, Mango

This stunning wrap print skirt is a must-have for warmer weather. Complete with a flattering decorative bow, we're loving this look for day or night.

It's not the first time the daytime TV presenter has opted for a bright colour choice for her This Morning style. On Thursday, she opted for a daring two-piece green suit, showcasing her figure in her tailored shorts and embracing bare legs in the warmer weather.

Holly stunned in green and classic nude heels

RELATED: Holly Willoughby is ready for summer in leg-baring sage green suit

Similarly, last week Holly posed in a stunning floral midi dress from Rixo complete with a flattering sweetheart neckline, delicate puffed sleeves and cute tie detailing.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.