Holly Willoughby's ultra feminine dress has the most beautiful print

Another day, another glorious outfit for This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby. The star stunned fans on Wednesday in a 60s daisy green print dress – we're obsessed with the retro look.

MORE: Inside Holly Willoughby's stunning £3million family home

Looking glamorous as ever, Holly left fans swooning over her on-screen look in the sustainable number from independent London boutique, Rixo.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby goes rogue live on-air in hilarious video

Taking to Instagram to share one of her iconic #hwstyle posts, Holly posed in the floral midi dress complete with a flattering sweetheart neckline, delicate puffed sleeves and cute tie detailing.

According to the Rixo designers, Holly's 'LUISA' dress will "look sublime with a pair of boots and your favourite knit or with sandals in the warmer months". The perfect style to see you through the summer and into the colder autumn months.

The star looked stunning in sustainable fashion

Pairing the look with a pair of strappy white 'KALI' wedges from Reiss, Holly looked ready to take on the day as she prepared to present another show with co-host Phillip Schofield.

SHOP SIMILAR: Strappy Heels, £135, Reiss

The comments on Holly's post were a sea of heart eye emojis from fans in awe of her mid-week wardrobe. "Wow what a gorgeous dress" said one fan, whilst another agreed: "Looking absolutely beautiful as always, have a great Wednesday."

RELATED: Holly Willoughby causes a stir in glamorous red gown at the BAFTAs

"This dress looks beautiful on you Holly" commented a third fan. We have to agree!

We've been loving Holly's looks of late, especially because the star has been swapping her usual high street favourites and luxe designer labels for more sustainable fashion brands.

Holly sported another independent label on This Morning yesterday

Just yesterday, the stunning 40-year-old donned a twee gingham picnic dress from another independent designer – Olivia Rose The Label.

If you're looking to recreate Holly's look, you're in luck. Retro florals and funky prints are bang on trend for this summer.

Floral print Georgette midi dress, £159, Net-a-Porter

Holly's exact dress is in stock on Net-a-Porter, and it's available for 40% off, so you can look cute (and feel great about your spending) in this midi summer dress.

