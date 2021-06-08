Holly Willoughby's pastel mini-dress has the cutest detail - fans are in love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby often takes to Instagram to share her glamorous on-screen outfits and enviable outfit of the day posts - and surprised her 7.2 million followers on Tuesday when she shared her latest summer look.

"Morning Tuesday… the beautiful Emma Bunton joins us today to talk about her new book Mama You Got This… see you on @thismorning at 10am".

Beaming as she posed for the camera, Holly looked incredible in a gingham mini dress complete with puff sleeves and twee bow detailing.

Channelling Princess Diana (who loved a gingham print), Holly championed small business and independent British fashion brand Olivia Rose the Label by wearing her 'Picnic Dress', steering away from her usual high street hits and luxe designer labels.

Fans loved the cute tie detail on Holly's sleeves

Stunned by her gorgeous glow, fans rushed to the comments to compliment the star's This Morning style. "That dress is everything," wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "LOVE that dress Holly".

The glamorous 40-year-old paired the dress with a pair of 'barely there' nude heels to elongate her legs. Keeping accessories and makeup minimal, the star donned her signature blonde bob and a subtle pink lip.

Picnic Dress, £240, Olivia Rose The Label

Gingham dresses are our favourite look for summer right now,

Holly's outfit post comes after what has proved to be her most controversial Instagram post to date.

On Monday, the TV star divided fans with a photograph of herself holding a crystal to her eye along with the caption: "High vibrations… [fairy emoji]"

According to Healthline: "There are a number of different types of crystals, each filled with their own healing abilities for the mind, body and soul." Many are thought to promote the flow of good energy, aid with meditation and help cleanse the mind and body of negative thoughts.

The star divided fans with her controversial post

Really, this ancient form of medicine has been used by those who practice spirituality for generations – but many of Holly's fans found it downright strange.

"Why do famous people always cover one eye? Is it some type of cult? We see you…" said one follower, whilst another likened Holly's pose to "satanic symbolism".

Not everyone saw Holly's spiritual post as threatening, with many fans commenting on the healing powers of crystals. "Celestine is a beautiful connection through to the angelic realm [love heart emoji]. I'm a crystal healer and reiki healer."

