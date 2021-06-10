Holly Willoughby is ready for summer in leg-baring sage green suit – fans are in love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We've been loving Holly Willoughby's fashion looks of late, especially as her wardrobe gives us all the inspiration we need to recreate her chic summer style – just in time for the warmer weather this month.

The This Morning presenter stunned fans on Thursday as she opted for a daring two-piece suit, showcasing her figure in her tailored shorts and embracing bare legs in the warmer weather.

Posing for yet another of her #hwstyle posts on Instagram, the star might have surprised her 7.2 million Instagram followers with a photo of herself sporting her latest look – since we're used to seeing her in floaty dresses and skirts.

Looking glamorous as ever, the 40-year-old paired the mint green co-ord from Sandro with a sheer white Boden shirt and her favourite 'barely there' nude sandals.

Holly Willoughby rocked the sage green co-ord on This Morning

The star kept to her signature hairstyle, letting her blonde locks curl around her face as she sported a subtle blushed makeup look created by her trusted makeup artist, Patsy O'neill.

"This suit is DREAMY. Such a fresh look", commented one fan, whilst another agreed: "Love love love the colour of that suit".

Obsessed with Holly's outfit of the day, a third fan wrote: "Love this look… super flattering. You look so fab Holly".

The ultimate blend between smart and stylish, Holly's chic on-screen outfit would look perfect for a summer trip to the office, or paired with summer sandals for the ultimate garden party attire.

Holly's two-piece set from Sandro has just landed in their summer sale, making for the ultimate seasonal investment.

Sage is all the rage at the moment, and we're loving the bold belt detailing on these suit shorts to give an ultra-flattering waist cinch.

Holly had viewers in fits of giggles on This Morning today as she whizzed around the studio in the Batmobile with co-host Phillip Schofield.

The This Morning stars had a very special visit on Thursday

Posting a hilarious behind-the-scenes video to her Instagram story, Holly could be heard telling Phillip off as he honked the [extremely loud] Batmobile horn. "That is SO noisy", she said as Phillip looked around sheepishly.

