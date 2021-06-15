Amanda Holden rocks unique rainbow dress - and we are obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden is never one to shy away from making a fashion statement, and on Tuesday she proved that she can quite literally pull off anything as she rocked a unique rainbow-esque dress from L.K.Bennett.

The Heart Radio presenter looked amazing in the bold number, which she styled with a matching headband and a pair of red strappy heels.

Amanda finished off the look with some simple gold jewellery, making sure to keep all eyes on the fabulous frock.

She styled her hair in her signature loose waves and sported a subtle smokey eye and a nude lip, looking as beautiful as ever as she smiled for a snap on social media.

If you're as obsessed with the star's dress as we are, then you're in luck as it's still available to purchase online, but we’d be quick before it sells out!

We are obsessed with Amanda's latest outfit

It is called the 'Holzer Candy Stripe Silk Midi Dress' and is part of L.K.Bennett's Royal Ascot Collection, perfect for rocking at the races this summer.

It features a vintage-inspired pastel stripe print and is made from pure silk. It has short puff sleeves, a flattering V-neck and oversized pearl buttons, which would pair beautifully with matching pearl accessories.

Holzer dress, £395, L.K.Bennett

Amanda has been going all out with her outfits as of late, and last week was seen sporting a lovely lemon print dress from Zara.

The star shared a snap with her fellow Heart Radio co-host and friend Ashley Roberts, captioning it: "Couldn’t resist giving this little lemon a squeeze. #mygirl @iamashleyroberts."

The star shared the sweetest snap to her social media

Plenty of fans reacted to the sweet photo, with one writing: "The lemon to your lime!" and another adding: "You both look stunning… wow wow wow."

Ashley and Amanda love to co-ordinate their outfits, and we can’t wait to see what the stylish stars step out in next.

