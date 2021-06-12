Amanda Holden looks impossibly flawless in post-run selfie

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden snapped a selfie on Saturday morning after she finished her weekend run, but you wouldn't have known that the glamorous radio presenter had been pounding the pavements, as she looked flawless.

The star was wearing a black Mercedes cap with her blonde locks tied back in a loose ponytail, and she appeared to be wearing a strappy crop top for her workout.

Her celebrity status was given away by the tinted sunglasses she sported alongside her workout ensemble, and she also wore tiny diamond earrings for the session.

The presenter didn't even break a sweat

She captioned the picture: "Run Done", along with three emojis, a runner, an arm flexing and a red love heart.

Occasionally Amanda is joined by her daughter Lexi and dog Rudie for her runs, but sometimes she goes it alone.

Amanda has found a love for running

You can always count on Amanda to look ultra-glamorous, even when working up a sweat outdoors. Amanda often runs in tiny crop tops, and earlier this year she wowed fans with a gorgeous bright blue activewear co-ord.

We're used to seeing the star in her fabulous daily outfits at the Heart Radio studios, as well as her daring gowns on BGT – but there's no doubt that fans love getting a glimpse at a more casual side of Amanda's life, too.

She often gives an insight into her fitness regime via her Instagram feed, inspiring her followers as she goes.

Amanda encourages her family to workout too

During the coronavirus lockdown, when the sun was shining, Amanda headed out on a bike ride with her family. She captioned the post, "As a family, we've not let this lockdown stop us from exercising, it's actually become an essential hour of our daily lives. Whether it's a home workout, a bike ride, a run or even a walk around the park – working up a sweat is good for your mind, body and soul! #Wecandoit."

She also told her social media followers in June: "Running every day has kept my head together during this time."

