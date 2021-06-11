Amanda Holden is fruity and fabulous in her Zara mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden shared a hug with her co-star and close friend Ashley Roberts on Friday, as the pair celebrated the end of another week on their Heart Radio breakfast show.

Ashley and Amanda love to co-ordinate their outfits, and did their usual sassy strut to show off their latest looks, too.

Sharing the video on her Instagram Story, Amanda wrote: "It's a fruity Friday," of their colourful ensembles.

WATCH: Amanda and Ashley strut in their outfits

And captioning her happy photo as the pair shared a cuddle, she added: "Couldn’t resist giving this little lemon a squeeze. #mygirl @iamashleyroberts."



Amanda and Ashley shared a hug

Plenty of fans reacted to the sweet snap, with one writing: "The lemon to your lime!" and another adding: "You both look stunning... wow wow wow."

A further follower lamented: "I need this dress but I cannot find on the @zara website!"

Mini dress, £49, Zara

We've spotted Amanda's latest dress - which costs £49 - at Zara, and it's still available in all sizes. Made in a silky satin material and with a flattering wrap waist, we can see why the star fell in love with it.

And if you love the lemony look, we've spotted a dress at River Island in the gorgeous shade - or you can even shop a printed look for £38. Topshop (at ASOS) also offers a similar wrap-style frock for just £36.75.

Topshop green wrap dress, £36.75, ASOS

Amanda clearly loves dressing for the warmer weather, and her stylist Karl Willett has previously revealed to HELLO! that she's inspired by the summer.

Amanda loves her summery dresses

He said: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery and elegant - and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to recreate these looks from the high street."

Of her more daring choices, he added: "She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries."

