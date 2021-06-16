We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Looking radiant for her penultimate show of the week, Holly Willoughby stunned fans with her sunshine yellow on-screen outfit for This Morning on Wednesday.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's thigh-split skirt has the boldest print

Rocking the dreamiest embroidered dress from earth-conscious brand Albaray, the star was a vision of summer as she presented alongside co-host Phillip Schofield.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby left mortified after revealing huge error at home

Taking to Instagram to share yet another of her #hwstyle posts, Holly was glowing in the summery midi dress that designers describe as "crafted in heavy weight, responsibly sourced embroidery anglaise cotton."

Featuring a square front and back neckline with statement ruffle detail, Holly's flattering dress can be styled up or down for any occasion.

Albaray Cotton Square Neck Dress, £89, John Lewis

As usual, the elegant 40-year-old teamed her daytime look with a pair of her trusted 'barely there' nude heels from Steve Madden and fashioned a sultry dark pink lip.

Revealing some exciting news about the nation's most-anticipated summer programme come back to our screens, Holly penned: "Morning Wednesday… today on This Morning we are celebrating the return of Love Island".

Holly's fans were quick to comment on the flattering ensemble

Fans were obsessed with Holly's radiant look, taking to the comments to compliment the star. "I love yellow on you Holly" commented a fan, whilst another sweetly agreed: "This dress is stunning on you holly! Definitely your colour."

"What a beautiful summer dress. You look lovely in lemon," shared another fan, who was in agreement that Holly's 'colour' is indeed yellow.

SEE: This Morning stars' luxury homes: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford & more

MORE: Holly Willoughby's ultra feminine dress has the most beautiful print

It’s not the first time the ITV star has opted for a bright colour to present the daytime show, with sunshine yellow pieces making multiple appearances in her wardrobe of late.

Claiming the colour of the season, Holly floored fans in her dreamy yellow gingham tea dress earlier this month.

Holly has been rocking gingham prints in her wardrobe of late

Fans rushed to the comments to pay their compliments to the blonde beauty. "Morning Holly! You're looking like a ray of sunshine!" said one fan, whilst another commented: "Stunning! Like Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz."

"This is the ultimate Dorothy dress" agreed another fan, convinced the star was ready for a summer picnic.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby is ready for summer in leg-baring sage green suit

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.