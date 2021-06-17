We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan pulled out all the stops for the launch of her collaboration with Spectrum Collections on Wednesday.

The Brassic star looked radiant as she hosted a luxury party in her garden alongside her mother Jacqueline.

Michelle kept cool in the scorching heat, rocking a gorgeous white floral puff-sleeved midi dress with smocked waistband by Faithfull The Brand.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan shares exciting video of new project

Adding her own twist to the frock, the actress pulled the scoop neck down to expose her bronzed shoulders. She kept her accessories simple, adding just a pair of Ray-Bay sunglasses, and wore her hair down in a natural wave.

Sadly, Michelle's gorgeous dress has sold out. But keep an eye on the website as they often re-stock. If you can't wait that long, don't worry as we have found some great alternatives.

Michelle Keegan looked gorgeous for her beauty launch

Sharing photos from the launch, Michelle wrote on Instagram: "Had the best day today celebrating the launch of my @spectrumcollections collab! Look how beautiful my garden looked, all inspired by the bags we’ve created!

"@peonyeventsplanning Girls you absolutely smashed it! Ps….I promise it wasn’t just me and my mum," she added, followed by crying with laughter emojis.

The glam event featured a Limoncello and gin cart, decorated with citrus fruits and lemonade jugs, bottles of champagne and a stunning table decorated with summery flowers, fresh whole lemons and candles.

The 34-year-old announced her collaboration last week alongside a stunning photoshoot, posing in an array of summery looks to promote her glow-enhancing beauty set.

One gorgeous image saw Michelle looking incredible in a lemon print crop top with a built-in bra, which boasted tie detailing at the front and flirty, loose sleeves.

She captioned the post: "The secret's outtttt!!!!! So so SO excited to finally be able to share my collaboration with @spectrumcollections It’s been two years in the making and I can’t believe you’ll be able to get your hands on them NEXT WEEK! I hope you love them as much as I enjoyed creating them! Which one is your favourite?!".

Michelle's new beauty range is billed as the ultimate summer glow beauty set and includes six travel-sized brushes, a luxurious lip sorbet, powder puff and a dual sharpener.

The products come in a cute two-tier cosmetic case with four chic shades to choose from, all inspired by the Amalfi Coast - Uplifting Lemon, Sunset Orange, Azure Blue and Crisp White.

