Michelle Keegan poses in summery bralet to announce beauty launch

Ever wished you could look like Michelle Keegan? Well, good news – you can now get your hands on her must-have beauty products thanks to her new collaboration with Spectrum Collections.

The 34-year-old actress announced her collaboration alongside a stunning photoshoot, posing in an array of summery looks to promote her glow-enhancing beauty set.

One gorgeous image saw Michelle looking incredible in a lemon print crop top with a built-in bra, which boasted tie detailing at the front and flirty, loose sleeves.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan teases her new project!

Styling her long brunette locks in loose waves, Michelle modelled her trademark bronzed beauty look, immediately sparking a mass sell-out.

She captioned the post: "The secret's outtttt!!!!! So so SO excited to finally be able to share my collaboration with @spectrumcollections It’s been two years in the making and I can’t believe you’ll be able to get your hands on them NEXT WEEK! I hope you love them as much as I enjoyed creating them! Which one is your favourite?!".

Michelle wowed in a photoshoot for her Spectrum Collection beauty collab

Michelle's new beauty range is billed as the ultimate summer glow beauty set and includes six travel-sized brushes, a luxurious lip sorbet, powder puff and a dual sharpener.

The products come in a cute two-tier cosmetic case with four chic shades to choose from, all inspired by the Amalfi Coast - Uplifting Lemon, Sunset Orange, Azure Blue and Crisp White.

Michelle Keegan Azure Blue set, £49.99, Spectrum Collections

The must-have case retails at £49.99, but has sadly already sold out – a true testament to Michelle's popularity! Make sure to sign up for a notification as soon as it comes back in stock.

Michelle previously teased fans with news of an upcoming exciting announcement. She told her four million Instagram followers: "…. Something reaaaallly exciting coming soon".

The star has been involved with a range of fashion and beauty collaborations in the past, joining forces with brands such as Very, Lipsy and Nouveau Lashes.

The former Corrie star is fresh from her holiday to Portugal

The brunette beauty previously spoke to HELLO! about her love of makeup, and how she likes to mix high-end and high street brands.

She said: "I love L'Oreal because they've got great eyeliners, Giorgio Armani for their bases, and Laura Mercier and I love their skincare and the body butter. I love NARS concealer - it really brightens the eyes."

