Michelle Keegan shows off stunning figure in thigh-split dress

Michelle Keegan wowed fans on Wednesday when she posted a snap to her social media wearing a stunning linen dress from Urban Outfitters which featured a flattering thigh-split.

The actress showed off her amazing figure in the tight-fitting frock as she soaked up the last of the sun before her holiday to Portugal was cut short.

Sharing the photo with her millions of followers, Michelle wrote: "Pre amber…you were short & sweet."

The star had been enjoying some family time in the Algarve when the UK government made the announcement that Portugal had been removed from the green list, meaning that people would have to quarantine on their return from the country.

Although her holiday ended earlier than expected, Michelle still managed to sport an impressive tan in the snap, and looked glowing as she posed outside her hotel.

Michelle looked lovely as she soaked up the sun

The 34-year-old finished off her outfit with a pair of strappy nude heels, a Fendi bag and oversized brown sunglasses, looking oh so chic for her final outing. Her hair was styled in her signature loose waves and she wore minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

Fans seemed to love the look as much as we did, with one writing: "This dress is heaven", while another said: "Omg look at youuuuuu" followed by several heart-eye emojis.

Unfortunately, the dress is now sold out on the Urban Outfitters site, however we have found an amazing alternative. This linen number from & Other Stories looks super similar, and features a draped finish, a cut-out detail on the chest and a flattering side slit.

Linen midi dress, £85, & Other Stories

It looked as if Michelle had lots of fun with her sister-in-law Jess Wright before having to head home, and on Monday they enjoyed a delicious seafood lunch at Maria's Restaurant and Beach, located in Almancil.

Michelle looked sensational in a tan crop top and white trousers as she posed for a selfie with Jess, and further clips showed the group singing and dancing to their favourite songs.

