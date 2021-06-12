We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan just stepped out in the dreamiest white dress – and it's perfect for summer. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actress posted a sweet snap as she enjoyed a coffee morning in the sunshine with her adorable Dachshund, Nelly.

A picture of poise in her elegant midi, Michelle accessorised with on-trend round sunglasses and demure gold hoop earrings. Keeping Nelly warm, the Brassic star even used her denim jacket as a blanket for her pup to snuggle up in.

Michelle posted the adorable snap on Instagram

Wearing her brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style, Michelle opted for sunkissed and dewy makeup, combining a brown smokey shadow with bronzer and a nude lip to match. Want to recreate her look? We've found a number of lookalikes from the high street.

Linen Belted Midi Dress, £59, Marks & Spencer

While Michelle is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, Marks & Spencer is selling a near-identical dress for £59. Available in either a pale cream or a sky blue shade, this linen-rich number is uber flattering thanks to its tailored fit and waist-cinching belt. Keeping you comfortable and cool over the coming months, we can see it paired with espadrille wedges and a raffia bag.

Blue Denim Jacket, £25.99, New Look

For the finishing touch, add New Look's denim jacket and you're good to go. Retailing at £25.99, you can never go wrong with this classic and versatile design. Eco-conscious, it's part of the brand's Kind range and has been made using less water.

Over the past few weeks, Michelle's summer wardrobe has sparked a huge reaction from fans, and on Wednesday she wowed in a showstopping linen dress from Urban Outfitters which featured a flattering thigh split. Coordinating with strappy nude heels, a Fendi bag and oversized brown sunglasses, we're obsessed with her outfit.

Posting a holiday snap from her recent travels to Portugal, Michelle wrote: "Pre amber…you were short & sweet."

The star had been enjoying some family time in the Algarve when the UK government made the announcement that Portugal had been removed from the green list, meaning that people would have to quarantine on their return from the country. Although her holiday ended earlier than expected, Michelle still managed to sport an impressive tan, and looked glowing as she posed outside her hotel.

