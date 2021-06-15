We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan always looks gorgeous - even when she's doing an Instagram live in the comfort of her home! On Monday evening, the former Coronation Street star answered her fans' questions about her new beauty launch and looked as sleek as ever.

The 34-year-old was rocking a stunning casual dress from Very - the brand she has a fashion line with. The £32 white number had a swing-style hem, retro square neckline, an all-over stripe pattern and chunky straps. In short, the perfect summer buy!

Sadly, this gorgeous dress has sold out. But keep an eye on the website as they often re-stock. If you can't wait that long, don't worry as we have found a great alternative.

It's an exciting time for the TV star - she has just launched a beauty line with Spectrum Collections. Her collaboration with the brush brand includes a glow-enhancing beauty set and it's pretty epic.

We love Michelle's striped dress

The range includes six travel-sized brushes, a luxurious lip sorbet, powder puff and a dual sharpener. The products come in a cute two-tier cosmetic case with four chic shades to choose from, all inspired by the Amalfi Coast - Uplifting Lemon, Sunset Orange, Azure Blue and Crisp White. So chic!

ALIICEE Stripe mini dress, £199, Ted Baker

During her Q&A, Michelle was asked what is the best makeup tip she has been given. She revealed: "I'd say, always feel comfortable in what you're wearing. Like, if you don't feel comfortable in a particular shade or colour, don't wear it." The Spectrum founder - who she was doing the segment with - interjected: "You don't really like lips do you? You don't really like bright lips." Michelle agreed that bright lips isn't a makeup look she likes to sport. Nude gloss all the way, Mich!

