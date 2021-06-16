Holly Willoughby's flirty M&S frock is a summer showstopper

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has done it again – we've just whipped out our wallets to snap up her latest M&S outfit. The This Morning presenter looked effortlessly beautiful when she showed off her newest edit from the high street shop, and fans were all in agreement about how fabulous the look was.

DISCOVER: This Morning stars' luxury homes: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford and more

The 40-year-old star modelled a floaty pink dress from Marks & Spencer with a bold floral print. Featuring a tiered skirt with a pleated hem, three-quarter length sleeves and a simple neckline, the dress is the perfect throw-on look for the warmer weather.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals huge error at home

The pretty pink hue of the dress perfectly suited Holly's complexion – and fans were loving her in the shade.

READ: Controversial home renovation plans revealed: Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham, more

RELATED: Holly Willoughby apologises as she spoils surprise live on This Morning

One wrote: "You look like a dream holly....XXX" while another shared: "You look gorgeous as always holly!! Loving you in pink". A third branded her "pretty in pink" while yet another amusingly questioned why she wasn't wearing shoes in the snap.

Holly uploaded the image, which showed her posing in an elegant hallway, and penned: "Think pink! Summer sunshine, picnics in the park, lunch with the girls… having somewhere to go and people to see still feels like such a treat… loving this dress from @marksandspencer … that colour!"

Holly's pink floral M&S dress is perfect for summer

The star has treated us to not one, but two stunning looks over the past 24 hours. To host This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield, the mother-of-three donned a dreamy embroidered dress from earth-conscious brandAlbaray.

As usual, she teamed her daytime look with a pair of her trusted 'barely there' nude heels from Steve Madden.

Floral Midaxi Waisted Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Holly previously told Red magazine she has discovered her sense of style later on in life, and now ensures she always has a few key pieces like a flattering pair of jeans and a pretty dress in her wardrobe.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby seriously divides fans with latest photo

She revealed: "For a long time, I was pretty clueless. There’s a picture of me on the red carpet when I first started in TV and I’m wearing a brown belted cord skirt, a brown cord jacket, fishnet tights and a weird round toe shoe.

"What was I thinking? But I’ve grown to like clothes more the older I’ve got and I now recognise the importance of having key staples that fit well in your wardrobe."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.