Kate Ferdinand dresses like her favourite drink in fun Zara co-ord

Kate Ferdinand has been killing it with her fashion posts on social media as of late, and on Wednesday the star donned a fun Zara co-ord that happened to match her drink in hand!

Rio Ferdinand's wife looked sensational in the shirt and trouser combo, which featured a funky green and white print, perfectly complimenting the lime garnish in her glass.

The star shared the outfit with her million followers, writing: "Dress like your favourite drink…" followed by lots of emojis.

Fans loved the coordinating look, with one writing: "Hehe great idea and adore this set so much", while another said: "Omg this co-ord."

Some fans even questioned how they could recreate their drink of choice, with one hilariously commenting: "Rolls in bubble wrap for prosecco".

We are obsessed with Kate's matching ensemble

Kate styled the set with a simple white vest underneath, and wore her hair in a relaxed ponytail. She finished off the outfit with a pair of oversized sunglasses and gold hoop earrings, looking as glamourous as ever as she posed for the picture.

The set is still available online, and we have found an amazing alternative if you don’t manage to get your hands on it before it sells out!

Geometric print set, Shirt £29.99 Trousers £29.99, Zara

This green co-ord from ASOS is perfect for rocking at the park this summer, and even more perfect for pairing with your glass of vodka, lemonade and lime.

Stradivarius green co-ord, Shirt £18 Shorts £16, ASOS

Kate is a big fan of Zara, and was seen rocking another stunning co-ord from the shop last month. Priced at £49.99 each, the flowing collared shirt had wide cuffs, long sleeves and an asymmetric side hem. The wide-leg trousers featured a comfortable elastic waistband and handy front pockets.

Kate has been killing it with the Zara co-ords recently

The star added high heel shoes into the mix, and carried a mini Bottega Venetta bag.

You also have to check out the star's hair. She tied her blonde mane up with a ribbon in the same print of her co-ord. Genius!

