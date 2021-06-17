Amanda Holden means business in her leather leg-split dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden showed off her latest dress choice on Instagram on Thursday, posing in a chic pencil dress from Karen Millen.

Posing on the desk, she greeted her fans in the caption, prompting plenty to reply with comments of "gorgeous", "beautiful" and "wow!"

Amanda's stylist Karl Willett also joked in the comments section: "Excuse me, do you know where the photocopier is?"

Amanda struck a pose in her latest dress

The star teamed her latest look with her deep bronze tan, statement hoop earrings and gold bangles. She added a strappy pair of tan heels, and a classic shoulder bag that matched the dress.

WATCH: Amanda stuns in Zara mini dress

Amanda's dress is made in nude leather, and features flattering ruched details to the waist and neckline. It's currently reduced to £215 in the Karen Millen sale, and is also available in a number of other colours.

As usual, the presenter has been sharing her outfits with fans all week, and looked gorgeous in bold rainbow number on Tuesday.

Leather dress, £215, Karen Millen

Part of L.K.Bennett's Royal Ascot Collection, the striped midi dress looked beautiful on Amanda - who teamed it with a matching hair band and red heels.

And on Wednesday, she supported friend Emma Willis by rocking a two-piece co-ord set from her collection with high street retailer Next. We think Amanda looked incredible in the silky shirt and trousers, which she wore with a khaki handbag from Maje.

Wearing Emma Willis' Next collection

Amanda clearly loves dressing for the warmer weather, and her stylist Karl has previously revealed to HELLO! that she's inspired by the summer.

He said: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery and elegant - and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to recreate these looks from the high street."

