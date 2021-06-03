Kate Ferdinand shares stunning bikini snaps from sunny family holiday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Ferdinand is soaking up the sun on a mystery family holiday, just in time to celebrate her 30th birthday.

The new mum looked incredible in some gorgeous snaps which she posted to her Instagram page, simply captioning it: "Family beach day..."

Wearing a luxury string bikini from Vix Paula Hermanny, a pair of Karen Millen wide-leg trousers and a loose shirt from Missguided, birthday girl Kate cradled baby son Cree in the second snap. The mother and son were even twinning in their straw hats!

"You look absolutely stunning, mum life suits you," one fan responded to the photos, while another wrote: "This is a mum and baby vibe I need to see!"

Another fan guessed that Kate and her family are in Villamoura in Portugal, though it's not known where the Ferdinands are enjoying their break.



Kate shared her gorgeous bikini photos

The star turned 30 on 3 June, and will no doubt be getting spoiled by husband Rio and stepchildren Lorenz, Tate and Tia - as well as accepting plenty of cuddles from six-month-old Cree.

Kate gave birth to the couple's baby boy in December 2020, and has been very honest about her motherhood journey so far.

Vix Paula Hermanny bikini top, £52, The Outnet

Wide-leg trousers, £89.25, Karen Millen

In May, she shared a tongue-in-cheek post which read: "Some days I want to go back in time and find pre-kid me, who thinks she's 'so busy' and 'so tired'. And I want to smack her."

She captioned it: "I wish I was as tired now as I thought I was then... Serious question; will I ever sleep again?" Husband Rio also commented: "I'm knackered tho for real," alongside a sleepy and laughing emoji. Who can relate?

