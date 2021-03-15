We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Ferdinand looked gorgeous in a colourful dress as she celebrated Mother's Day at home with her husband Rio.

"It was meant to be a PJ day, but we decided to get dressed up last minute," Kate wrote, as she posed for a selfie in her bedroom. She continued: "It made all the difference and we had a lovely family meal."

The former TOWIE star marked her first Mother's Day as a mum to baby Cree. She is also a doting stepmum to Rio's three children Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and nine-year-old Tia, whom he shares with his late wife Rebecca Ellison.

Her frock of choice was a figure-flattering wrap dress with long balloon sleeves, a deep V-neckline and a colourful leopard print design. Although Kate didn't share her outfit credits, we've tracked down a similar style from Boden for £90.

She paired it with bright red lipstick and wore her blonde hair in a low ponytail, adding gold jewellery.

Kate looked dressed in a colourful leopard print dress for a family dinner

The 29-year-old also showed off an adorable personalised T-shirt that was emblazoned with the words: 'Mummy + Cree our 1st Mother's Day 2021.'

She wrote in the caption: "My first 'official' Mother's Day, although I have felt like a mum for years. Trying to be sensitive on such a difficult day but enjoy it at the same time has brought a whole new range of emotions I wasn't quite expecting." The family paid tribute to Rebecca and Rio's late mother Janice.

Rio and Kate married in September 2019, and welcomed Cree shortly before Christmas.

Kate won resounding praise from social media users recently when she shared a candid snapshot of herself holding Cree and showing her bruised body – the aftermath of her "traumatic birth".

The former TOWIE star marked her first Mother's Day with baby Cree

"I've been struggling for a little while and I want to share that, I feel like when I went on Instagram and was scrolling, all I'd see is people looking amazing when they've had their babies, and they've got their hair and makeup done," Kate told the Mirror.

"And I'd just think, 'Oh my God, this is not me'. I'm lying in this bed, I look horrific, I can't pick up my baby and I've not seen anyone post about this, so I just thought it was really important to share."

