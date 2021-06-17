Strictly's Janette Manrara stuns in sparkling backless dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Janette Manrara stunned fans on Wednesday when she wore the most jaw-dropping nude-effect gown from Julien Macdonald for her return to the theatre.

The Strictly Come Dancing star looked sensational in the backless number, which featured statement silver sequins and mesh sleeves.

Janette donned the daring dress for Dr Ranj's Scrubs To Sparkles show on the West End. Dr Ranj is best known as an NHS doctor and the resident doctor on ITV's This Morning, and has taken to the stage for his own live performance.

The professional dancer was thrilled to feature in the show and had all eyes on her in the fabulous frock.

Sharing the dress with her thousands of followers, Janette wrote: "Being back in a theatre last night for #ScrubsToSparkle felt so surreal. It had been such a long time. And to share the stage w/ SO MUCH talent, especially my dear friend @drranj made it that more special. His story truly is inspirational! And his voice is a dream!!"

Janette stunned fans in her sparkly dress

Fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: "So happy that you were able to be back performing! That dress is everything!!", while another said: "Truly beautiful", followed by lots of heart-eye emojis.

Janette styled the dress with a pair of strappy silver heels and wore her hair in a high bun. She sported a subtle smokey eye and a nude lip, making sure not to draw attention away from the sparkly ensemble.

Embellished fringe midi dress, £180, ASOS

If you are wanting to recreate the dancer's daring look for your first night out this summer, we have found an amazing alternative on ASOS.

Janette has been showing off her glam wardrobe since lockdown restrictions eased, and earlier in the month she rocked a figure-enhancing gold dress and matching heels for an emotional reunion.

The dancer looked dazzling in a figure-enhancing gold dress

The star shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram alongside her former dance teacher and her son, as well as her mentor and "best friend" Jason Gilkison.

The pro dancer sizzled in her satin frock, which featured a nipped waist, daring thigh split and thick straps across her shoulders.

